Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 17th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 151 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

A Low pressure area lies over Northeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining areas of north Chhattisgarh and Southeast Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken during next 24 hours.

A fresh Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around 19th August. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Under the above scenario

(i) Enhance rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls very likely over northwest India including Western Himalayan region till 20 August, 2020 and decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely over East Rajasthan on 18th & 19th August and over Uttarakhand on 18th August, 2020.

(ii) Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state, Maharashtra State & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State on 17th August, 2020.

(iii) Farly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely also over Northeastern states during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Meghalaya on 20th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 19th & 20th August, 2020.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, western parts of Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Chhattisgarh during next 12 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:-Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other Incident- (i) Landslide in Kerala: Landslide occurred in Tata tea Company Pettimudi Munnar Kerala. 58 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and 12 persons are still missing. Search and Rescue operation continue by NDRF, Fire, Forest, Police, Emergency Response Team and Local Administration.

(ii) Landslide at Karnataka Update: Landslides incidents occurred on 06.08.2020 in KarnatakaBhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk. 01 dead body has been retrieved from the debris. Search and rescue operation continues in Bramgiri Hills, Tala Cauvery, to trace out remaining 02 missing persons.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III