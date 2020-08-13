Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 12th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 147Teamsof NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

A north-south trough runs from Bihar to West-central Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies in the mid tropospheric levels over Northwest & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Under the influence of the above two systems, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal &neighbourhood by tomorrow. It is likely to persist over the region and become more organized over North Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2-3 days.

Under the above scenario,(i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over major parts of northwest India (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) during next 2-3 days. (ii) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Gujarat state, East Rajasthan and parts of central India during 12th15th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Gujarat state & East Rajasthan and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Konkan & Goa during 13th-15th August.

Moderate to Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:-Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other Incident

(i) Landslide in Kerala: Landslide occurred in Tata tea Company Pettimudi Munnar Kerala. 55 persons have been reported dead,12 persons got injured and 15 persons are still missingSearch and Rescue operation continue by NDRF, Fire, Forest, Police, Emergency Response Team and Local Administration.

(ii) Landslide at Karnataka Update: Landslides incidents occurred on 06.08.2020 in KarnatakaBhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk. 01 dead body has been retrieved from the debris. Search and rescue operation continues in Bramgiri Hills, Tala Cauvery, to trace out remaining 03 missing persons.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III