Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 11th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 144 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around 13th August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over major parts of northwest India (Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) during next 2-3 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Gujarat state, East Rajasthan and parts of central India during 11th -15th August. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Gujarat state & East Rajasthan and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Konkan & Goa, during 14th 15th August

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:- Nil

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Other Incident-

(i) Landslide in Kerala: Landslide occurred in Tata tea Company Pettimudi Munnar Kerala. 52 persons have been reported dead, 12 persons got injured and approx 18 persons are still missing. Search and Rescue operation continue by NDRF, Fire, Forest, Police, Emergency Response Team and Local Administration.

(ii) Landslide at Karnataka Update: Landslides incidents occurred on 06.08.2020 in Karnataka- Bhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk. 01 dead body has been retrieved from the debris. Search and rescue operation continues in Bramgiri Hills, Tala Cauvery, to trace out remaining 03 missing persons.

5 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III