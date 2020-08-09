Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 6th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1. Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2. Total 141 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3. Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

The low pressure area now lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh along with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to become less marked by tomorrow, the 7 August, 2020.

Under the above favorable scenario,

(i) Widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy falls most likely to continue over Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter; isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Gujarat state on today, the 06th August.

(ii) Isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala and South Interior & Coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on toady, the 06th August; over ghat areas of Tamilnadu during 06th8th August; over Kerala & Mahe during 06-09th August, 2020.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):- - Red Warning:- (Extreme Flood Situation)

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4. Other Incident- Landslide occurred in Karnataka- Bhramagiri hills, Bhagamandala, Madikeri Taluk at early hours today, two houses are buried under the debris and 05 people are feared trapped. Search and rescue operation by NDRF and Fire & Emergency service is in progress, but has been hampered due to heavy rains.

5. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III