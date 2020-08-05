Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 4th August 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 133 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

A low pressure Area lies over North Bay of Bengal off West Bengal- Bangladesh Coasts with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto upper levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours and move westwards to central India during next 2 days.

Under the above favorable scenario,Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan & Goa (including Mumbai) till 6th August and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till 5th August 2020 and reduce thereafter.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:- (Extreme Flood Situation)

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation)

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III