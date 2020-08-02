India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 30th July 2020 at 1900 Hrs

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

1. Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

- State wise details is at Annexure – I

2. Total 128 + 04 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3. Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

  • Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, South Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):-

  • Red Warning:- (Extreme Flood Situation ) on 30.07.2020

  • Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 30.07.2020

4. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III

Related Content