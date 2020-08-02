Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 30th July 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1. Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

- State wise details is at Annexure – I

2. Total 128 + 04 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3. Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, South Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):-

Red Warning:- (Extreme Flood Situation ) on 30.07.2020

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 30.07.2020

4. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III