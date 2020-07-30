India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 29th July 2020 at 1900 Hrs
Attachments
1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.
- State wise details is at Annexure – I
2 . Total 127 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.
3 . Forecast:
a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)
b. Significant Weather Features:
- Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Rayalaseema during next 12 hours.
c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):
Red Warning:- (Extreme Flood Situation ) on 29.07.2020
Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 29.07.2020
4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III