Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 29th July 2020 at 1900 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 127 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Rayalaseema during next 12 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:- (Extreme Flood Situation ) on 29.07.2020

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 29.07.2020

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III