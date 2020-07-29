India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 27th July 2020 at 1900 Hrs

Attachments

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

  • State wise details is at Annexure – I

2 . Total 127 + 04 (Sub T) Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

  • Moderate to intense thunderstorm accompanied with lightning: very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

  • Red Warning: (Extreme Flood Situation ) on 27.07.2020

  • Orange Warning: (Severe Flood Situation) on 27.07.2020

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III

