Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 24th July 2020 at 2000 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

2 . Total 127 + 04 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during 12 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning: (Extreme Flood Situation ) on 24.07.2020

Orange Warning: (Severe Flood Situation) on 24.07.2020

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III