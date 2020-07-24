Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 23rd July 2020 at 2000 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

2 . Total 127 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, South East Uttar Pradesh, South Gujarat region, Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra,

Marathawada,Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana during next 12 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Red Warning:- (EXTREME FLOOD SITUATION ) River Gandak at Dumariaghat in GOPALGANJ district of Bihar continues to flow in EXTREME FLOOD SITUATION at 18:00 hrs today. At 18:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 64.14 m with Rising trend which is 1.92 m above its Danger Level of 62.22 m and 0.04 m above its previous HFL of 64.1 m (2017-08-17).

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 23.07.2020

4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III