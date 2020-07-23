Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 22nd July 2020 at 2000 Hrs

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

2 . Total 126 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Odisha, south Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 12 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 22.07.2020

4 . Other Incidents:

a. About Lightning/Thunderstorm:

As reported by SEOC Bihar on 22-07-2020 at 1000 hrs, lightning / thunderstorm occurred on 21-07-2020, 18 persons have been reported died in 09 districts of Bihar. District wise details on deaths as reported by the state is attached as- Annexure-III

b. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- IV