India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 19th July’2020 at 1900 Hrs.
Attachments
1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.
2 . Total 116 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.
3 . Forecast:
a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)
b. Significant Weather Features:
Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places very likely over south West Jammu & Kashmir, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North and East Madhya Pradesh, North Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and northeastern stated during next 12 hours.
c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):
- Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 19.07.2020
4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III