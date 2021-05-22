Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation Report about Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” (pronounced as Tau’Te) updated as on 22.05.2021 up to 1000 Hrs

1. Background:

On 11.05.21, IMD issued a press release on the likely formation of a Cyclonic Storm over east-central Arabian Sea by 16th May 2021.

Immediately, alerts were issued form MHA Control Room to all coastal States and UTs, to make preparations and to issue warnings to fishermen to not to venture into the sea.

A low pressure area was formed over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area on 13th May morning (0830 hrs IST). Which subsequently intensified into Extremely Severe Cyclone on 17th May.

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’s landfall process started on 17thMay evening continued till18thMay. It made a landfall on the Gujarat coast in Una Taluka east of Diu at 2030 hours as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150-175 kmph.

It crossed Gujarat & Diu coasts in Morning, further started to weakened into well marked low pressure in evening of 19.05.2021.