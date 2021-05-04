Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation Report on the Avalanche at Sumna-Rimkhim Uttarakhand as on 02.05.2021 up to 1900 hrs

1. Details of incident : -

As per preliminary report, on 23.04.2021 at about 1600 hours an avalanche has occurred at 4 Kms. ahead of Sumna on Sumna-Rimkhim road in District Chamoli of Uttarakhand, where BRO detachment and labourers camp were engaged construction work on Sumna-Rimkhim axis. Army camp is also there about 3 km from Sumna (approx 1km short of BRO Sumna Det).

2. Current Situation:-

i. The search & rescue operation is going on at Sumna-Rimkhim axis by Army/BRO and local administration.

ii. 384 persons rescued, dead bodies of 17 persons have been recovered so far.

iii. 07 injured have been airlifted. 06 admitted in Military hospital (MH), Joshimath and 01 referred to MH Dehradun on 25.04.2021.

iv. 01 person is still missing.

v. Road cut off at few locations due to multiple landslides.

vi. 01 team of Border Road Task Force (BRTF) is deployed for clearing slides enroute from Bhapkund to Sumna through blasting and dozer efforts.

vii. On 25.04.2021, 02 X ALH of Air Force moved sniffer dog from Malhari to Sumna. viii. 01 BRO office and 04 BRO labour camp completely damaged in this incident.