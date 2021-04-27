Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation Report on the Avalanche at Sumna-Rimkhim Uttarakhand as on 25.04.2021 up to 1900 hrs

1. Details of incident : -

As per preliminary report, on 23.04.2021 at about 1600 hours an avalanche has occurred at 4 Kms. ahead of Sumna on Sumna-Rimkhim road in District Chamoli of Uttarakhand, where BRO detachment and labourers camp were present for road construction work on Sumna-Rimkhim axis. Army camp is also there about 3 km from Sumna (approx1km short of BRO Sumna Det).

2. Current Situation:-

i. The search & rescue operation is going on at Sumna-Rimkhim axis by Army/BRO and local administration.

ii. 384 persons rescued, dead bodies of 11 persons have been recovered so far.

iii. 07 injured have been airlifted. 06 admitted in Military hospital (MH), Joshimath and 01 referred to MH Dehradun.

iv. 07 persons are still missing.

v. Road cut off at 4/5 location due to multiple landslides.

vi. 03 teams of Border Road Task Force (BRTF) are deployed for clearing slides enroute from Bhapkund to Sumna through blasting and dozer efforts.

vii. Heavy rains/snow and landslide occurred for last 5 days and still continues. viii. 02 Army Cheetahs helicopter are made available for evacuation of critical patients.

ix. 02 teams of SDRF mobilized and are in enroute.

x. 02 X ALH of Air Force transferred sniffer dog from Malari to Sumna.

xi. Total 11 Sorties done by IAF in 12 hours