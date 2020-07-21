Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 18th July’2020 at 1900 Hrs.

1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

2 . Total 116 Teams + 04 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

3 . Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over northwest Uttar Pradesh during next 12 hours.

c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

Orange Warning (Severe Flood Situation) on 18.07.2020

4 . a. About Wall Collapse:

As reported by SEOC Uttar Pradesh on 17.07.2020 due to wall collapsed, 05 persons have been reported dead in district Shahjahanpur.

b. Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III