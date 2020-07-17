India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 15th July 2020 at 2000 Hrs.

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  1. Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.

  2. Total 115 + 04 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.

  3. Forecast:

a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)

b. Significant Weather Features:
Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 12 hours.

Related Content