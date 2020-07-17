India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 15th July 2020 at 2000 Hrs.
Attachments
Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.
Total 115 + 04 Sub Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.
Forecast:
a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)
b. Significant Weather Features:
Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 12 hours.