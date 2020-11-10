India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 8th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Attachments
Excerpt
Significant Weather Features:-
- Due to convergence of north-easterly wind over extreme southern peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels, Isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places also very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal today, the 08th November, 2020.