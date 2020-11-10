India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 8th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:-

  • Due to convergence of north-easterly wind over extreme southern peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels, Isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places also very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal today, the 08th November, 2020.

Related Content