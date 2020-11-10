India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 7th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:-

  • Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe and isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh during next 2 days. Isolated rainfall over these sub-divisions during subsequent 3 days.

