Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 6th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:-

A cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area & neighbourhood and a trough in easterlies runs from Lakshadweep-Maldives area to Karnataka coast in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence:

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days; isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu on 06th & 08th and isolated heavy rainfall on 07th November, 2020. Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala & Mahe on 06th November, 2020.