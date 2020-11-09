India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 5th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:-

  • A cyclonic circulation lies over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining Sri Lanka in lower tropospheric levels and a trough of Low at mean sea level runs from Comorin-Maldives area to Karnataka coast.

  • Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4 days; isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the same period.

  • Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamilnadu today, the 5th November, 2020; isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning also very likely over Kerala today, the 5th November, 2020 and over Tamilnadu during 06th-8th November, 2020.

  • Rainfall activity very likely to increase over Adman & Nicobar Islands from 8th November, 2020 with possibility of isolated Heavy falls over Adman Islands on 8th & 9th November, 2020

Related Content