Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 5th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:-

A cyclonic circulation lies over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining Sri Lanka in lower tropospheric levels and a trough of Low at mean sea level runs from Comorin-Maldives area to Karnataka coast.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4 days; isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the same period.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamilnadu today, the 5th November, 2020; isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning also very likely over Kerala today, the 5th November, 2020 and over Tamilnadu during 06th-8th November, 2020.