Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 4th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Excerpt

Significant Weather Features:-

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and a trough runs from southeast Arabian Sea to Karnataka coast across Lakshadweep area in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep area during next 5 days; Isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 3-4 days.