India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 4th November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:-

  • A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and a trough runs from southeast Arabian Sea to Karnataka coast across Lakshadweep area in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence.

  • Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep area during next 5 days; Isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 3-4 days.

  • Isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning also very likely over Tamilnadu during next 5 days and over Kerala during next 2 days.

