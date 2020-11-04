India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 2nd November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:-

  • The cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh extending upto 2.1 km above mean sea level persists.

  • The cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts between 1.5 km & 2.1 km above mean sea level persists.

  • The cyclonic circulation over central parts of South Bay of Bengal extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists

