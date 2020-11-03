India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 1st November 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Attachments
Significant Weather Features:-
A Low Pressure Area lies over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels. This system is likely to move towards Bangladesh coast during next 48 hours. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with this Low Pressure Area to Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Meghalaya; scattered rainfall activity over Assam during next 2 days.
Generally dry weather very likely over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and East India during next 5 days.