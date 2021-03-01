Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation Report on the Glacial Outburst at Reni in Chamoli District Uttarakhand as on 25.02.2021 up to 1800 hrs

1 . Details of incident : -

On 07.02.2021 at about 1000 hours an avalanche has occurred in the upper catchment of Rishiganga river, a tributary of Alaknanda river in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, which led to sudden rise in the water level of Rishiganga River. Due to flash flood on account of rising of water levels in the river Rishiganga, a functional Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW was washed away. The flash flood also affected the under construction 520 MW NTPC Hydro Power Project downstream at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga.

2 . Initial Damage reported: -

As per information received from Government of Uttarakhand, out of total 204 missing persons, dead bodies of 71 persons (including 14 dead bodies from Tapowan Tunnel) have been recovered so far and 133 persons are still missing. State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the incident.