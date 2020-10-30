India

Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 28th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:

  • A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu coast in lower & mid tropospheric levels.

  • Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu & Puducherry during next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over south Tamilnadu during next 2 days and over south Kerala during next 24 hours.

  • Generally dry weather expected over Northwest, West, Central and East India during next 4 to 5 days.

