Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 27th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features :-

The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continue to pass through Lat. 27°N/Long.90°E, Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ghatshila, Keonjhargarh, Nowrangpur, Elluru, Nalgonda, Nanded, Nasik, Dahanu, Lat.20°N/Long.65°E and Lat.20°N/Long.60°E.

Conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from entire country and for commencement of Northeast Monsoon rains over parts of extreme south Peninsula by tomorrow, the 28th October, 2020.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu coast in lower & mid tropospheric levels. Under its influence;