Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 26th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:

The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal; most parts of Jharkhand; some parts of Odisha; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh; some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; entire Vidarbha; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh; some parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan and remaining parts of Gujarat and North Arabian Sea on today, the 26th October, 2020.

With likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from entire country around 28th October, 2020. Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around 28th October, 2020.