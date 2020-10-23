Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 22th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

Significant Weather Features:

The Depression over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 3 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October, 2020 near Latitude 19.0°N & Longitude 87.0°E over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, about 150 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 320 km southsouthwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 470 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts, as a Deep Depression between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans by 23rd October afternoon.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy fall very likely over Coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 23rd and over Northeast India from 22nd to 24th October, 2020. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Odisha and south Assam & Meghalaya today and over West Bengal during 22nd-23rd October, 2020. Also, isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Tripura on 22nd and Nagaland, Manipur,

Mizoram & Tripura and Assam & Meghalaya on 23rd October, 2020.