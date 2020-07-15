India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 13th July 2020 at 2000 Hrs.
Attachments
1 . Brief about flood situation/ damage report during last 24 hours is as under.
2 . Total 111 Teams of NDRF have been deployed across the country. State wise deployment is at -Annexure-II.
3 . Forecast:
a. India Meteorological Department (IMD)
b. Significant Weather Features:
Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, north Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 12 hours.
c. CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):
- ORANGE WARNING (Severe Flood Situation) on 13.07.2020
4 . Brief about SMS alert sent by NERC in last 24 hours is attached as – Annexure- III