Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 21th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood persists. It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 24 hours and north-northeastwards thereafter towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts across Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow, the 22 October, 2020 and further into a Deep Depression during the subsequent 24 hours.