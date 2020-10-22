India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 20th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Significant Weather Features:
A Low pressure Area lies over Central parts of Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto upper tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked. It is likely to move initially northwestwards during next 48 hours and then northnortheastwards during subsequent 3 days.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northern parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, remaining parts of of Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Gujarat state and north Arabian Sea, parts of central Arabian Sea and northern parts of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.