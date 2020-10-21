India
Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 19th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.
Significant Weather Features:
The well marked low pressure area lies over westcentral Arabian Sea & neighbourhood and associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence.
A cyclonic circulation lies over central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and extends upto midtropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low pressure area is very likely to develop over the same region during next 24 hours. An east-west trough runs roughly along 14°N across peninsular India and cyclonic circulation over central Bay of Bengal between 1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height and this trough very likely to persist over same region during next 3-4 days. Under the influence of these systems.