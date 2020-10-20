Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 18th October 2020 at 1800 Hrs.

The Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral & North Arabian sea moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1430 hours IST of today, the 18th October 2020 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral & North Arabian sea near latitude 17.8°N and longitude 65.1°E, about 650 km west-southwest of Veraval (SaurashtraGujarat) and 1180 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter.

A fresh Low pressure area likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around 19th October. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. An east-west trough is likely to develop from Eastcentral Bay of Bengal to Coastal Karnataka across Westcentral Bay of Bengal and Peninsular India by tomorrow and is likely to persist during subsequent 3-4 days. Under the influence of these systems.