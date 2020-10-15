Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division (National Emergency Response Centre) Situation report as on 14th October 2020 at 2100 Hrs.

Depression over north Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra:

The Depression over Telangana moved westwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 14th October, 2020, over north Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 77.0°E, about 40 km north of Gulbarga (North Interior Karnataka) and about 110 km east of Sholapur (Madhya Maharashtra).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a Well marked low Pressure area during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move westnorthwestwards and emerge into eastcentral Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast around 16th October morning. There is also possibility of its further intensification into a Depression over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Maharashtra - south Gujarat coasts and gradual west-northwestward movement.