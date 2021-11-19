Meghalaya Government and WFP partner on transforming targeted public distribution system to improve food security

NEW DELHI/SHILLONG – The Government of Meghalaya and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have joined forces to reach over two million people through transforming the targeted Public Distribution System. The partnership will help WFP and the government to work together towards Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger.

The wide-ranging agreement was signed today between Dr. P. Shakil Ahammed, Principal Secretary, Department of Food Civil Supplies, Government of Meghalaya, and Eric Kenefick, Deputy Country Director, WFP in India, at the state capital Shillong.

“The Meghalaya Government is committed to ensuring access to food through reforms in the Public Distribution System for making service delivery efficient. With WFP’s technical support and partnership, we plan to work on areas like the automation of Fair Price Shops, supply chain management, doorstep delivery, and improved warehouse management practices,” said Dr. Ahammed.

As part of the partnership, WFP and the Department will undertake supply chain optimisation of the entire targeted Public Distribution System in the state, and introduce innovative solutions and technologies.

“The agreement represents the existing synergy between the Meghalaya Government and WFP which is now formalized for the transfer and exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise, building on the food-based safety nets which are already in place,” said Bishow Parajuli, Representative and Country Director, WFP India, through a message.

Among the highlights of the partnership is the piloting of alternate storage mechanisms to reduce losses and improve warehouse management by sharing global best practices on warehouse management, and making supply chains efficient and cost-effective. This includes applying smart technologies based on the ‘Internet of Things’.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

