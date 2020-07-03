Maize farmers ready to battle armyworms

TNN | Jul 3, 2020, 04:00 IST

Coimbatore: The agriculture department has launched initiatives to curb the fall armyworm menace ahead of the maize cultivation season here.

The invasive pest, which originated from the Americas, had struck Tamil Nadu in 2017-18, when it damaged almost half of the total 3.86 lakh hectares of maize crops across the state. After the crop was damaged last year, the state government gave a compensation of Rs 2.15 crore to the farmers.

While the peak cultivation of maize is in September, a communication from the Coimbatore collector said the pest was spotted in maize cultivated as summer crop.

The department has been creating awareness among input dealers, an official said. “We have instructed them not to sell pesticides and instead opt for the integrated management package we recommended. We have also been conducting webinars and awareness sessions for farmers,” he said.

As the district is receiving summer showers, farmers have been asked to plough deeply to expose and kill the pest’s pupae, said a release from the department. At the last round of ploughing, they have been asked to apply 250kg of neem oil cake per hectare. They should mix every kilogram of maize seeds with 10gram of beauveria bassiana, a fungus that acts as a natural pesticide. Seeds should be planted far enough apart.

Pulses such as cowpea, flowers such as marigold and oilseeds such as gingelly should be planted as border crops as they nourish the insects, which prey on fall armyworms. Farmers should use pheromone traps, destroy the eggs and worms by hand and apply microbial pesticides such as Metarhizium anisopliae.

The department has also recommended judicial use of synthetic pesticides such as novaluron, spinetoram and flubendiamide.

Maize is cultivated on 11,250 acres in the district, in areas such as Sultanpet, Sulur, Thondamuthur, Karamadai, Annur and Pollachi North.