10 May 2019

Maize farmers advised to go for summer ploughing to avert fall armyworm attack

Report
from Times of India
Published on 09 May 2019 View Original

Trichy: The agriculture department in Trichy has asked farmers, who take up maize cultivation, to adopt various methods to save their crop from being attacked by armyworm. Maize crop, cultivated on thousands of acres in Trichy last year, was destroyed by the worm leaving hundreds of farmers worried.

The fall armyworm destroyed the crop cultivated in Vairichettipalayam, Kottampatti, Muthaiahpalayam, Muthurajapalayam, Sobanapuram, Osarapalli, Sikkathambur, Kudukkur, Sengattupatti, Keerambur, Pullambadi, Kallakudi, Melarasur, Peruvalappur, Sirukalappur, Uttathoor and Nambakuruchi villages falling under Thuraiyur, Uppiliapuram and Pullambadi unions in Trichy. Farmers had staged protests demanding Rs 25,000 as compensation per acre.

Meanwhile, officials from the agriculture department have asked farmers to adopt various measures to avert the pest attack.

Officials recommended summer plough as it would be the best method to avert possible attack of fall armyworm. “The process would completely eradicate pests and germs hiding under the soil as they would come out when the field is ploughed and they will be removed by birds,” said S Rajeshwaran, the deputy director of agriculture (state scheme).

“Summer ploughing improves soil structure due to alternate drying and cooling. Tillage improves soil aeration, which helps in multiplication of mico-organisms. Moreover, a lot of pupa of the armyworm and harmful bacteria spores and fungal microbes die due to exposition to the heat of summer. The remaining will be picked up by the birds," he added.

Meanwhile, following the continuous persuasion by the field officers in the agriculture department, number of farmers from Lalgudi, Mannachanallur and Anthanallur blocks cultivated black gram and sesame seeds as it would fetch profit within a short period, he said.

“Farmers have cultivated black gram on around 500 acres in Trichy. Though this is not a big number, if we had not persuaded them, the cultivation area would have very thin,” he added.

