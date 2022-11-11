Mainstreaming Millets - Policy Brief 6: Organic Certification of Millets

What is the Issue?

The market for organic products increased manifold in last few years. India ranks 8th in terms of the World’s Organic Agricultural land and 1st in terms of the total number of producers as per 2020 data. Enhanced health consciousness in recent years, which has seen further upsurge post the COVID-19 pandemic, has fueled growth in sustainable, regenerative organic agriculture. Most millets can be grown on low fertility soils – acidic, saline and sandy and do not demand chemical fertilizers. This is ideal for organic farming. However difficulties in obtaining the organic certification of the millets continues to hinder furthering production and profitability for the farmers.