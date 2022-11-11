Mainstreaming Millets - Policy Brief 4: a Policy Path for Strengthening the Processing in Millets Ecosystem in India

Inadequate availability of efficient millet processing equipment in our country, is one of the key limitations of the millet ecosystem. It can be addressed by encouraging research and development to bring highly competitive processing equipment in the market.

Inadequate availability of efficient millet processing equipment in our country, is one of the key limitations of the millet ecosystem. It is important to address this issue by adopting policy decisions that encourage Research and development to bring highly competitive processing equipment in the market. The policy makers should facilitate efforts that are focused on developing and implementing innovative technological solutions that has potential to bridge the existing gaps in millet processing.