Mainstreaming Millets - Policy Brief 2: A Case for including all varieties of millets under Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Lack or near absence of production support schemes like minimum support price is the key limitation for the production of small millet crops in the country. This has promoted monoculture farming practices which in turn jeopardize the crop diversity, and loss of area under highly nutritious small millets. Government should bring all small millets also under minimum support price scheme which will motivate the farmers to take better farming decisions for cultivating them. In addition, procurement of millets should be organized and implemented in all millets-cultivating districts based on a relevant intervention price (MSP). Large-scale procurement shall boost production which is indispensable for the realization of different millets-related policy aims. This will create a supportive environment and in long term lead to multiple benefits ranging from contributions to enhanced nutrition, sustainable food security and protection of environment.