Mainstreaming Food Security and Nutrition in Emergency Preparedness and Response Mainstreaming Food Security and Nutrition in Emergency Preparedness and Response : Capacity and Needs Assessment Report

Introduction

Increase in the frequency and severity of disasters and extreme weather events is testimony of the fact that, Climate change is severely altering disaster risk landscape across the globe. Due to its geophysical and climatic conditions, India is exposed to multiple hazards and is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. According to Global Climate Risk Index it has remained in the top 10 worst affected countries by disasters for three straight years since 2018. Between 1987-88 and 2008-09, India has spent nearly 10572 million US$ on relief for people affected by natural calamities . Its average annual relief expenditure is 481 million US$. According the 2015 Global Assessment Report on DRR, India’s average annual loss from floods is estimated to be 7.4 billion US$. Over 97 million people in India are currently exposed to extreme floods .Around 68% of the country is drought prone in varying degrees. According to the Em-Dat database, in terms of number of people affected by drought since 1900, India ranks first globally. Since 1999 Odisha cyclone, country has witnessed multiple disasters including, tsunami, cyclones, storm surges, flash floods and earthquakes.

It has made simultaneous and significant progress to strengthen its capacities in disaster management. It has put in place very exhaustive instruments in form of acts, policies, plans and guidelines to manage disasters better. It is well supported by an equally efficient institutional systems and a strong political will which is reflected well through its commitments to the Sendai framework, COP and the PM’s 10-point agenda. Its journey from 1999 Odisha cyclone to 2014 cyclone Phailin is well acclaimed globally for preventing human casualties.

However, with the increased frequency and severity of disasters, it is important to continue to invest in emergency preparedness and response strategies for a more rapid, predictable and effective response at the onset of, or in anticipation to, an emergency. Institutional capacities would need constant adaptation to the changing risk landscape and socio-economic vulnerabilities.

Capacities in thematic sectors including food and nutrition, shelter, water sanitation and hygiene, health etc. are crucial as it caters to the most essential lifesaving needs post emergency. Food assistance generally emerges as the most essential lifesaving need that requires immediate attention after every disaster, as disaster disrupts all crucial dimensions of food security including food availability, access, utilisation, and stability. Post emergency, food security and nutrition are more complex than merely provisioning for the immediate and short-term food aid.

Nutrition sensitive response includes layers of technical aspects in food aid and assistance which cuts across sectors including WASH, Health, shelter etc. Food and nutritional requirement vary significantly among different group. Humanitarian assistance for people with special needs such as, pregnant and lactating women, infant, elderly, patients including malnourished and those diagnosed with HIV and AIDs etc, will have to be designed and implemented differently.

The sector, therefore, requires a holistic and scientific approach to design the food relief and assistance programme so that it addresses the short-term lifesaving needs through immediate relief and safeguards long term outcomes of food and nutrition security