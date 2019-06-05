05 Jun 2019

Maharashtra: Vegetable prices shoot up by 50% in wake of drought

Report
from Times of India
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

Arpita Sharad | TNN

AURANGABAD: The drought conditions in the district have started impacting the common man. In the wake of the reduced influx, the vegetable prices have shot up considerably. The prices are expected to go down only after rains, market representatives have said.

Over the last one week, the rising prices of vegetables in the city have become a concern for most people. Pratiksha Ghule, a homemaker who usually buys vegetables at the Jadhavwadi market Monday, said that the surge in prices has put an additional load of Rs 200 on her weekly vegetable budget.

People are forced to spend more money for buying everyday vegetables such as onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, and chilli.

Kalyani Ambhore, a working woman, purchased tomatoes for Rs 50/kg from a grocery store near her residence in Cidco. "When prices of essential items like tomatoes and onions shoot up, lower middle class begin to feel the heat," she said.

In the wholesale vegetable market at Jadhavwadi, the rates of vegetables are as follows: Tomatoes Rs 40/kg, carrot Rs 15-20/kg, Indian squash (tinda) Rs 12-15/kg, cabbage Rs 10kg, cauliflower Rs 40/kg, brinjal Rs 15/kg, bitter gourd Rs 30/kg, cucumber Rs 10/kg, pumpkin Rs 10-12/kg, garlic Rs 100kg, ginger Rs 100/kg, potato Rs 12/kg, and fresh coriander Rs 10 a bundle.

Alim Sayyad, a wholesaler at the market said that the prices have gone up by 50 percent in the last few days. "When retailers sell the vegetables in residential areas, the prices will go up by another Rs 10 a kilo," he said.

Onions which were sold at Rs 5/kg until a few days ago have become dearer by Rs 10/kg. Onion seller Babanrao Pawar said that as onion farmers did not have a good season, the influx has reduced, causing the prices to shoot up.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.