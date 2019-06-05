Maharashtra: Vegetable prices shoot up by 50% in wake of drought

Arpita Sharad | TNN

AURANGABAD: The drought conditions in the district have started impacting the common man. In the wake of the reduced influx, the vegetable prices have shot up considerably. The prices are expected to go down only after rains, market representatives have said.

Over the last one week, the rising prices of vegetables in the city have become a concern for most people. Pratiksha Ghule, a homemaker who usually buys vegetables at the Jadhavwadi market Monday, said that the surge in prices has put an additional load of Rs 200 on her weekly vegetable budget.

People are forced to spend more money for buying everyday vegetables such as onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, and chilli.

Kalyani Ambhore, a working woman, purchased tomatoes for Rs 50/kg from a grocery store near her residence in Cidco. "When prices of essential items like tomatoes and onions shoot up, lower middle class begin to feel the heat," she said.

In the wholesale vegetable market at Jadhavwadi, the rates of vegetables are as follows: Tomatoes Rs 40/kg, carrot Rs 15-20/kg, Indian squash (tinda) Rs 12-15/kg, cabbage Rs 10kg, cauliflower Rs 40/kg, brinjal Rs 15/kg, bitter gourd Rs 30/kg, cucumber Rs 10/kg, pumpkin Rs 10-12/kg, garlic Rs 100kg, ginger Rs 100/kg, potato Rs 12/kg, and fresh coriander Rs 10 a bundle.

Alim Sayyad, a wholesaler at the market said that the prices have gone up by 50 percent in the last few days. "When retailers sell the vegetables in residential areas, the prices will go up by another Rs 10 a kilo," he said.

Onions which were sold at Rs 5/kg until a few days ago have become dearer by Rs 10/kg. Onion seller Babanrao Pawar said that as onion farmers did not have a good season, the influx has reduced, causing the prices to shoot up.