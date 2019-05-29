Maharashtra: Rs 30 crore cloud seeding for drought-hit areas in August

Sujit Mahamulkar | TNN | Updated: May 29, 2019, 11:06 IST

MUMBAI: Concerned over the depleting water stock in catchment areas, especially in drought-affected Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and north Maharashtra, and faced with the prospect of a delayed monsoon, the state has decided to go ahead with an aerial cloud seeding exercise in catchment areas in August. The proposal was approved at the first cabinet meeting post the Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrakant Patil, minister for relief and rehabilitation, said the department would proceed with the tender process in the meantime. “We will study rainfall patterns and forecasts in June-July before opting for artificial rain in August. Till then, the tender process will be completed,” Patil told TOI.

He said that the cloud seeding experiment would be carried out in the catchment areas of drought-affected Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra. The exercise is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 30 crore. “Inducing rainfall through cloud seeding will improve the stock of water in catchment areas and will benefit farmers,” said Patil.

The BJP-led state government had conducted a similar exercise in 2015 at a cost of Rs 27 crore. Forty-seven flights were undertaken between August and November, mostly over Marathwada, which was facing a severe drought at that time. The government said the exercise led to 1,300mm rainfall. “The earlier experiment has been a success. Karnataka also took to cloud seeding last year and has recorded great results,” added the minister.

Currently, more than 6,000 tankers supply water to nearly 5,000 villages and 10,500 hamlets. The number of villages that need tankers is rising every day. The state has declared drought in over 28,000 villages in the state.