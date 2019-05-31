Maharashtra: Over 120 crore spent to tackle drought

Ranjan Dasgupta

NASHIK: The four drought-hit districts of north Maharashtra - Ahmednagar, Nashik, Jalgaon and Dhule - have so far spent over Rs120 crore towards drought mitigation plan.

Over 22.35 lakh rural population in over 4,700 villages in these four districts are facing acute water scarcity. And, the local administration of these four districts has so far deployed over 1,200 tankers to meet the rising demand of water.

Highly-placed sources in the Nashik divisional commisionarte told TOI that bulk of the spending has been done for hiring tankers to ferry drinking water to the parched villages of the districts.

"A part of the money in these four districts was used for deepening the wells and setting up cattle camps," the official said.

Ahmednagar is the worst affected district in north Maharashtra, especially its southern parts that fall under the rain shadow zone. At present, over 3,880 villages of the district are reeling under severe water scarcity.

The Ahmednagar district administration has incurred the highest expenditure, Rs75.50 crore, followed by Jalgaon (Rs23.50 crore), Nashik (Rs17.50 crore) and Dhule (Rs3.50 crore).

Moreover, the administration has set up around 500 cattle camps housing over 3.18 lakh cows and buffalos of farmers who are unable to provide fodder and water to their livestock as water sources in their villages have dried up. These camps were opened since early March in a phase-wise manner to ensure that these animals do not die.

According to Nashik divisional commissionarte officials, the expenses would be reimbursed by the state government. "The expenditure of these four districts under the drought management plan would rise further as demand for water is constantly soaring. Moreover like Ahmednagar, Nashik administration recently set up three cattle camps in the parched Sinnar taluka. The local administrations are giving utmost focus to improve the condition of the villagers in these four districts," a senior divisional commissionarate official said.

The fifth district of the region, tribal-dominated Nandubar, is the least affected as only two villages with population of around 500 have been affected by water scarcity and the administration has engaged a tanker each for these villages. Recently, the administration had hired 17 donkeys to ferry water to a remote village as tankers are unable to ply in that area owing to the hilly terrain.