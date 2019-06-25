25 Jun 2019

Maharashtra government to reimburse fees of students from drought-hit areas

Report
from Times of India
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s school education minister Ashish Shelar said on Monday that in addition to waiving examination fees to students in drought-hit areas declared last year, the state will also reimburse the fee for practical exams. Shelar made the announcement in the state assembly.

He also said that the government was preparing a system through which a reimbursement for the fees could be sent directly into the accounts of the students. “Bank details of students along with their village and revenue code will be collected and whenever a drought condition is declared, the fees amount can be reimbursed directly into their accounts,” he said.

Maharashtra is facing a severe drought in 42 per cent of its talukas. This is the third drought in the state in the last five years. The lack of crops has led to a major dip in agricultural income leading to many students being unable to continue with the education or pay examination fees.

