Maharashtra: In drought-hit state, 32% dip in sowing for summer crop

Priyanka Kakodkar

MUMBAI: The drought has scorched farm sector hopes from summer crop, with sowing in the state recording a decline of 32% compared to last year. Summer crop covers an average of 1.6 lakh hectares in the state. Only 52% of this area was sown this year.

The acute water shortage resulted in many farmers foregoing sowing for the summer crop unless they had access to irrigation water.

The summer crop forms the smallest chunk in the state, the biggest being monsoon, or kharif, crop. It is harvested in April-May.

Marathwada, which faces the most acute water shortage in the state, has had only 10% sowing of the summer crop in the division. Western Maharashtra reported just 26% sowing.

The area under oilseeds showed the highest decline of 58% compared to last year. The sown area under groundnuts declined by 59%, while the area under sunflower dropped by 45%.

The sown area under cereals fell by only 12%, while that under pulses declined 32%. The biggest hit was taken by the area under maize, which declined by 60%.

‘Farmers who harvested crop also hit’

The state has just 14% water in its dams, with arid Marathwada recording just 2.86%. As many as 28 dams are at dead storage level. It had recorded a monsoon deficit of 77%. The drought is expected to hit crop production with two-thirds of the state farmers and 54% of its kharif crop already affected.

Farmer leaders say that even those peasants who were able to grow and harvest the summer crop could not find any takers.

“Those with irrigation have been able to grow a few crops but are now finding that there is no support price offered by the government,” farmer leader Vijay Jawandhia from Vidarbha said. “Those with no irrigation facilities have not been able to grow anything.”