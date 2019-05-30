30 May 2019

Maharashtra: In drought-hit state, 32% dip in sowing for summer crop

Report
from Times of India
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original

Priyanka Kakodkar

MUMBAI: The drought has scorched farm sector hopes from summer crop, with sowing in the state recording a decline of 32% compared to last year. Summer crop covers an average of 1.6 lakh hectares in the state. Only 52% of this area was sown this year.

The acute water shortage resulted in many farmers foregoing sowing for the summer crop unless they had access to irrigation water.

The summer crop forms the smallest chunk in the state, the biggest being monsoon, or kharif, crop. It is harvested in April-May.

Marathwada, which faces the most acute water shortage in the state, has had only 10% sowing of the summer crop in the division. Western Maharashtra reported just 26% sowing.

The area under oilseeds showed the highest decline of 58% compared to last year. The sown area under groundnuts declined by 59%, while the area under sunflower dropped by 45%.

The sown area under cereals fell by only 12%, while that under pulses declined 32%. The biggest hit was taken by the area under maize, which declined by 60%.

‘Farmers who harvested crop also hit’

The state has just 14% water in its dams, with arid Marathwada recording just 2.86%. As many as 28 dams are at dead storage level. It had recorded a monsoon deficit of 77%. The drought is expected to hit crop production with two-thirds of the state farmers and 54% of its kharif crop already affected.

Farmer leaders say that even those peasants who were able to grow and harvest the summer crop could not find any takers.

“Those with irrigation have been able to grow a few crops but are now finding that there is no support price offered by the government,” farmer leader Vijay Jawandhia from Vidarbha said. “Those with no irrigation facilities have not been able to grow anything.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.