Long Range Forecast Update for The 2019 Southwest Monsoon Rainfall

Highlights

Rainfall over the country as a whole for the 2019 southwest monsoon season (June to September) is most likely to be NORMAL (96% to 104% of long period average (LPA)).

Quantitatively, monsoon season rainfall for the country as a whole is likely to be 96% of the LPA with a model error of ±4%.

Region wise, the season rainfall is likely to be 94% of LPA over North-West India, 100% of LPA over Central India, 97% of LPA over South Peninsula and 91% of LPA over NorthEast India all with a model error of ± 8 %.

The monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 95% of its LPA during July and 99% of LPA during August both with a model error of ± 9 %.