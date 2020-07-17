Learning Needs Assessment Report for COVID-19 Response

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This LNA survey was conducted by RedR India to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the NGOs and CBOs working in the Development and Humanitarian sectors, the response operations that are being undertaken and the capacity building requirements of organizations to effectively respond.

Based on the findings, RedR India and the wider developmental and humanitarian sectors will plan for the capacity building activities that can be conducted, in order to help organizations, carry out their COVID-19 Response operations, as well as regular programmatic operations in a more structured and effective manner.

The survey received responses from a total of 93 individuals working in various capacities from at least 85 organizations, with 96% of the participants being from India and remaining 4% being participants based in Nepal, South Sudan and Cambodia. The highest percentage of responses from among the Indian States and Union Territories was received from West Bengal and Maharashtra (11% each), followed by Delhi (10%) and Tamil Nadu (9%). The highest proportion of participants were Directors (40%), followed by Managers (25%).

A majority of the participants (52%) stated that existing programmes/projects have been put on hold and programme focus has been shifted to COVID-19 Response due to the pandemic. 19% of the total participants reported that the programme focus of their organizations has shifted to COVID-19 response, and 17% of the total participants said that their existing programmes/projects have been put on hold, due to the COVID-19 situation. Only 4% of the participants reported no change to ongoing programmes despite the COVID-19 situation. 92% of the participants that took the survey stated that their respective organizations were involved in COVID-19 Response either directly or indirectly, while 8% said that their organizations are not involved.

Participants informed that their respective organizations have been engaged in multiple activities under the COVID-19 Response. It was reported by 73% of the total participants that they have been engaged in Awareness Generation of Communities on COVID-19, while 69% of the total participants stated that their organizations have been involved in the distribution of relief items including food, water and hygiene kits. Similarly, 41% of the total participants informed that they have been involved in conducting training sessions for volunteers on COVID-19 Response and 35% of the total participants have been engaged in coordination activities for COVID-19 Response.

Based on emerging needs in the current context, the participants informed that their respective organizations have planned multiple activities for COVID-19 Response. The primary activities carried out by sector actors are:

Awareness Generation Activities in the communities on COVID-19

Relief Distribution of Essential Items is being planned.

Training of Volunteers on COVID-19 Response

Livelihood Support Programmes

The COVID-19 Response led or planned by organizations, have a huge challenge in terms of resource capacities available within the organizations. In the survey, 74% of the total participants stated that they lack financial resources, whereas 34% of the total participants stated that there is dearth of technical resources with their organizations for COVID-19 Response activities. Almost a third of the participants highlighted that they feel an inadequacy of skilled human resource to plan and implement the programmes/projects.

Since a pandemic of this nature is being experienced by organisations for the first time, there is a wider realization amongst organizations on the limitation of their respective staff capacities to the emergent scenario. It was highlighted by 98% of the total participants that it is necessary to improve and develop staff capacities, considering the operational and programmatic challenges posed by COVID-19.

Regarding the capacity building needs of participants in the context of their ongoing COVID-19 Response operations, the following were listed as priorities: