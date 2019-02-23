Launching of the Recovery Program for the Titli Affected Areas in Odisha and AP and orientation of Partners

Cyclone is a regular occurrence in the coastal communities, especially the country’s eastern coast which has a long history of devastating cyclones. High climate variability and socio-economic changes escalate the vulnerability of the local communities, resulting in longer-term after effects such as debt, forced migration, and trafficking. The states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are no immune to the wrath of cyclonic storms, especially during the northeast monsoon.

Cyclone Titli hit the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on 11th October 2018, affected around 18.2 million people and amounted to massive infrastructure damage. The storm caused a major setback to livelihood, with agriculture, horticulture and fisheries being the critical sector. A total of 70 casualties were reported in the two states.

Caritas India carried out an immediate response program through its partner organizations in the most affected districts of Srikakulam and Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh respectively covering 2500 households. To further alleviate the losses incurred by the community and enhance the social-economic well-being of the affected, a recovery program is being implemented through the diocesan partners in Raygada, Behrampur and Srikakulam targeting the most marginalized.

A joint launching program was held in Rayagada, Odisha to mark the beginning of the project on 18th February in the presence of the Bishop of Rayagada, Reverend Bishop Alpinar Senapati, Father Shanti Chandra Panir, Vicar General, Father Jolly, Assistant Executive Director- Caritas India, Mr. Jyoti, Project Officer- DDMA, Rayagada.

Fr. Jolly in his inaugural speech mentioned about his personal experience with the affected communities in the aftermath of disaster and how he was pained at their anguish and large scale loss. He thanked the Bishop and the Diocesan Directors of Rayagada, Behrampore and Srikakulam for the relief work and the continuous support towards the implementation of the project. “Diocesan Social Service Societies are the face of Caritas in their respective dioceses and it is my humble request to you all to spread the light of Christian love and solidarity with equal zeal and fervour. Christian love and charity is beyond boundaries”, he remarked.

Rev. Father also envisioned Caritas India’s dream to create and mobilize 10 million volunteers or Caritas Samaritans as change agents across the country who will inculcate the value of giving.

Mr. Jyoti appreciated the relief work carried under the aegis of Caritas and congratulated the partners of their hard work and dedication towards reaching out to the most vulnerable. He also requested to keep the district administration in loop about any intervention through timely intimation and information sharing. “Effective coordination between the government and the civil society is the key to the success of any development project”, he stressed.

Rev. Bishop Senapati showered his blessings to the team and requested each one to put in their efforts to alleviate the pain of the community.

The launching program was followed by a one and a half day long orientation of the diocesan partners on the essence of the project and key operational tools. Staff from SWAD, Behrampur, Rayagada Social Service Society and Srikakulam Social Service Society extended their support in the two days program and shared their learnings and challenges towards fulfillment of the project goal.

Caritas India staff, Mr. Alin Naik- State Officer, Ms. Asha Rosaline Ekka- Zonal Manager and Ms. Eshani Choudhury- Programme Officer facilitated the two days event. The focus of the project will be on rebuilding local economies and strengthening the supporting systems to address the gap between the community and the service providers.